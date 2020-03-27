All essential businesses in Miami-Dade County ordered to institute social distancing

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed an executive order that mandates all essential businesses still operating to institute social distancing.

The order was signed on Friday morning.

“All pickup and takeout areas, as well as employee break rooms and common use areas, should have markings on their floors or some other visible means of alerting people that they must stay 6 feet apart,” said Gimenez.

He also said Miami-Dade Police officers will patrol open businesses to make sure they are following the implemented order.

The social distancing order comes one day after Gimenez signed a safer-at-home order for Miami-Dade County residents.

Residents are urged to stay at their homes unless they are leaving for essential activities.

