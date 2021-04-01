All entrances to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shut down due to possible bomb threat

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been shut down after police responded to a threat in the area.

Airport officials said a disruption outside Terminals 2 and 3 led to the closure of all entrances to the airport, early Thursday morning.

Officials are informing those on the scene that it was due to a bomb threat or scare.

Traffic along U.S. 1 has been delayed as it has come to a complete stop.

Those who are waiting to enter the airport spoke with 7News.

“I’m feeling a little anxious. I’m feeling a little, you know, worried,” one man said. “Maybe I don’t make my flight today, I don’t know what’s going on but you just gotta be patient.”

“I’m holding it together,” one woman said. “It’s a little frustrating to be sitting here, but I got this.”

“They said all we gotta do is stay put and they’ll give us an update and that’s what we got to do,” one woman said. “We can’t do anything else but wait, you know, safety comes first.”

