All-clear given for 4 Davie schools placed on lockdown due to school threat

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The all-clear has been given for four schools in Davie that had been placed on lockdown after someone threatened to “shoot up” one of the campuses.

Nova High, Nova Middle, Nova Eisenhower Elementary and Nova Blanche Foreman Elementary schools were all locked down while police investigated the threat.

According to Davie Police detectives, a caller said someone was going to shoot up the high school, located at 3600 College Avenue. Police swept the area but determined that the threat was not credible.

School operations are now returning to normal.

Threats at #Davie Nova schools found to be not credible. Students are returning to class. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) October 8, 2018

