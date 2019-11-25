All clear given for 2 of 3 Lauderdale Lakes schools evacuated due to reported bomb threat

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given to two out of three schools in Lauderdale Lakes that were evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the schools after a threat was called in to Boyd Anderson High School, located near Northwest 41st Street and 29th Avenue, at around 9:45 a.m., Monday.

Oriole Elementary School and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School were also evacuated as a precaution due to their proximity to the high school.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where students could be seen running away from the campus.

Students evacuating the elementary school campus were seen holding hands with their teachers as they made their way to a nearby field.

Just after 12:20 p.m., the all clear was given for Boyd Anderson High School and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School.

Parents said they are upset this is the third time in two months the schools received a bomb threat.

“To the kid that thinks it’s funny, I’m telling you, when you get caught, they’re going to make an example out of you because this is a waste of taxpayers’ time. It’s a waste of people’s time, period,” said parent Peter Douglas. “When you get caught, you can expect to get the proper treatment. Nobody is going to have pity on you.”

