All clear given following reports of live grenade found in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear after they received a report of a live grenade found in a shopping cart in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the area of the 6100 block of Northwest 32nd Avenue just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, an anonymous caller said they saw what appeared to be a live grenade in a shopping cart.

Police said they have called out the bomb squad to help in their investigation, who have since detonated the device. The bomb squad gave the all clear just before 8 p.m.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where multiple items of clothing could be seen on the floor surrounding a shopping cart.

Officers closed several roadways while they investigated the device, but they have since reopened.

