Police have given the all clear at Miami International Airport after an American Airlines flight scheduled to depart to Mexico City was delayed due to a reported security threat that was deemed not credible.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Tense moments at @iflymia Cops surrounded our plane and everyone has been deplaned to a quarantined section of the airport. Drug/bomb sniffing dogs working the plane. What’s going on @AmericanAir ? @CNN pic.twitter.com/mp2CCxirYQ — Juha Mikkola (@JMikkola) October 25, 2018

According to a passenger on board, American Airlines Flight 257 was supposed to depart at 6:45 p.m. About an hour later, passengers were told they had to deplane in groups of 10.

Police K-9 units were brought out to sniff the passengers, who remain in a closed-off section of the airport.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., an airline spokesperson confirmed the threat was not credible.

MIA officials said the flight is preparing to depart late Wednesday night.

