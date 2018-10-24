MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear at Miami International Airport after an American Airlines flight scheduled to depart to Mexico City was delayed due to a reported security threat that was deemed not credible.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene regarding what investigators called a “possible security threat,” at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Tense moments at @iflymia Cops surrounded our plane and everyone has been deplaned to a quarantined section of the airport. Drug/bomb sniffing dogs working the plane. What’s going on @AmericanAir ? @CNN pic.twitter.com/mp2CCxirYQ — Juha Mikkola (@JMikkola) October 25, 2018

According to passenger Juha Mikkola, American Airlines Flight 257 was supposed to depart at 6:45 p.m. About an hour later, passengers were told they had to deplane in groups of 10.

Mikkola posted photographs and video of the ordeal on Twitter, as police SUVs surrounded the plane and passengers exited the aircraft.

Mikkola and the rest of the travelers dealt with police officers inside the terminals, as well as outside and around their plane.

Police K-9 units were brought out to sniff the passengers, who remain in a closed-off section of the airport for several hours.

Mikkola said their cellphones were inspected as well.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., an airline spokesperson confirmed the threat was not credible.

Just after 10 p.m. Mikkola posted a photo showing the passengers back on board.

MIA officials said their flight is preparing to depart. However, just before 11 p.m., Mikkola tweeted out that their expected departure time in 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Chaos as lots of passengers cancel their flights because they don’t want to fly on #AA257 New departure time is set for 2am wonder if this flight will ever take off? @AmericanAir @iflymia pic.twitter.com/a1Dw5TUy9M — Juha Mikkola (@JMikkola) October 25, 2018

Minutes later, he posted video of passengers cancelling their tickets.

According to the American Airlines website, Flight 257 is still scheduled to depart at 2 a.m.

