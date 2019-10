MIAMI (WSVN) - The all clear has been given at Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson campus in downtown Miami after reports of a possible threat.

Investigators said they found a note taped to one of the walls of the campus, Tuesday.

Authorities would not reveal what the note said.

Police investigated the note, but classes were not disrupted during the investigation.

