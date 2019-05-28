All clear given at Lotus House Women’s Shelter in Miami after bomb threat

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear after investigating a bomb threat at the Lotus House Women’s Shelter in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the shelter, located in the area of Northwest 15th Street and Second Avenue, just before 10 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials evacuated the building as they investigated the threat.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several police cruisers could be seen parked around the shelter.

Approximately an hour later police cleared the scene.

