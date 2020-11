HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The all-clear has been given at a Hialeah school.

Officials at Lincoln-Marti said the campus was briefly placed on lockdown after someone phoned-in an unspecified threat, Tuesday.

Officers and K-9 units responded, but nothing suspicious was found.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.