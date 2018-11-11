All clear given at FLL after suspicious package deemed safe; roads reopen

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have given the all clear at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a suspicious package that led to the closure of all roadways in and out of the airport was deemed safe.

Broward Sheriff’s office deputies and the bomb squad responded to reports of a suspicious package spotted just outside of Terminal 4, Sunday night.

FLL officials took to Twitter to confirm all roadways were shut down. They were reopened to traffic just before 9:45 p.m.

Bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale airport. Cops aren’t letting anyone go in or out of the airport. @OfficialJoelF pic.twitter.com/BKBlywmE40 — Jorge Rosado (@Yeoshe_) November 12, 2018

Despite the road closures, officials said, no flights were impacted. Those scheduled to land or take from from Terminal 4 were redirected to other terminals.

All clear given at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. @browardsheriff says package is safe. Roads will be reopening. Expect flights delays as passengers and airline crews have been kept away for hours. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) November 12, 2018

However, FLL officials advised travelers to expect heavy delays, since passengers and airline crews have been kept away for hours, and to check flight information with their airlines.

