All clear given at Emerson Elementary School after evacuation in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear was given at Emerson Elementary School after it was evacuated for an unknown reason in Southwet Miami-Dade.

Students, teachers and staff members made their way out of the school, located near Southwest 36th Street and 82nd Avenue just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

The students could be seen sitting on the basketball court while parents stood behind the fence nearby.

Officials believe it was a situation in the cafeteria that led to the evacuation.

Authorities gave the all clear to return back into the school just after 9 a.m.

