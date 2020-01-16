All clear given at Doral school after reports of possible gas leak

The all clear has been given after a Doral school was evacuated due to reports of a possible gas leak.

Students at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School evacuated the campus, located along Northwest 107th Avenue and 88th Street, at around 8:30 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene as hundreds of students made their way back into the school.

Rescue crews responded to the campus but have not confirmed if it was evacuated due to a gas leak.

