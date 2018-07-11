All clear given at Doral building following ‘explosive alert’

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear at a Doral building after investigating a report of a possible explosive.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene Wednesday at 8200 NW 33rd St., where the explosive alert was issued. Doral Police evacuated the building as K9 units searched the area.

Officers cleared the scene after it was determined that there was no explosive device.

All clear given. The area at 8200 NW 33rd Street has been cleared. No explosive device was found. pic.twitter.com/2dozAqIVru — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) July 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.