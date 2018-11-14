All clear given at Charles Drew Family Resource Center following bomb threat

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The all-clear has been given at Charles Drew Family Resource Center in Pompano Beach after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the school, located at 2600 NW 9th Court after the building received a phone threat.

The school was evacuated as K-9 units were brought in to sniff around the portables.

Students at the school were taken to a nearby park while officials worked to deem the campus safe.

Deputies gave the all clear just before 2 p.m.

