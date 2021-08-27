DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given by authorities at Nova Middle and High School campuses in Davie after investigating a reported bomb threat.

Police said the threat to the middle school was received via text message, late Friday morning.

Students at both schools were evacuated as officers searched the campuses to ensure they were safe.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene where high school students could be seen on the football field while middle school students could be seen at the adjacent baseball field.

The all clear was given at around 12:30 p.m.

