All clear given at 2 Coral Springs schools after police investigate bomb threats

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear at two schools in Coral Springs after they received Code Black threats.

Coral Springs Police said Imagine Charter, located at 9001 Westview Dr., and Coral Park Elementary, located at 8401 Westview Dr., were evacuated at approximately 9:22 a.m., Monday.

Update 2/8/2021 at 9:28 AM: Coral Park Elementary also received a code black threat. Students have been evacuated in the interest of safety. School administration is following procedures, there is no pick up at this time. Updates will be made as information is available. https://t.co/jcvzFa44sc — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 8, 2021

Update 2/8/2021 at 9:22 AM: The school received a code black threat. Students have been evacuated in the interest of safety. School adminstration is following procedures, there is no pick up at this time. Updates will be made as information is available. https://t.co/Znjs8dpKkm — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 8, 2021

According to police, Imagine Charter received a call that there was a package left behind the campus that would explode. Shortly after, Coral Park Elementary School received a nearly identical call.

Police released an update just after 9:30 a.m. saying students, teachers and staff are safe.

Authorities searched the campuses and approximately an hour later gave the all clear.

