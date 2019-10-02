All clear given after workers smell smoke inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given after workers smelled smoke inside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to the guitar-shaped building of the hotel, located at 1 Seminole Way, just after 11 a.m., Wednesday.

Construction crew members were evacuated from the building as firefighters worked to determine the source of the smell.

Seminole officials said a test was being conducted in a kitchen when workers began smelling the smoke.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the crew members could be seen making their way back inside of the tower.

The incident did not impact guests in the portion of the hotel that is open to guests.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.