All clear given after suspicious smell at UM building found to be benign

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given after a building on the University of Miami Coral Gables campus was evacuated following the report of a suspicious odor.
Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the campus, located at 1320 South Dixie Highway, just before 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.
Police have confirmed the smell was not a gas leak but did not release further details.
