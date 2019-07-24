All clear given after suspicious smell at UM building found to be benign

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given after a building on the University of Miami Coral Gables campus was evacuated following the report of a suspicious odor.

Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the campus, located at 1320 South Dixie Highway, just before 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Gables Campus – UPDATE: Hillel building has been cleared for re-entry by UMPD and Gables Fire. Stanford Dr traffic has been re-opened to its regular pattern. — UMiami ENN Alerts (@UMiamiENN) July 24, 2019

Police have confirmed the smell was not a gas leak but did not release further details.

