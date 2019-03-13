All clear given after suspicious pressure cooker found in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - All clear has been given after a suspicious pressure cooker was found in front of a Miami building.

City of Miami Police officials said the kitchen appliance was left outside of an auto parts business in the area of Northwest 31st Street and 27th Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Bomb Squad units responded to the scene and determined that there was nothing inside of the pressure cooker.

Children have since reentered a daycare in the area that was evacuated as a precaution.

