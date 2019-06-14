All clear given after suspicious package removed from Bayfront Park Metromover station

MIAMI (WSVN) - The all clear has been given after police and bomb squad units removed a suspicious package found near the Bayfront Park Metromover station in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Southeast Third Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m., Friday.

The roads have now been reopened. Thank you all for your cooperation. https://t.co/BWinnvINk1 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 14, 2019

A building near the station was evacuated during the investigation.

UPDATE: Metromover is beginning to resume regular service. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) June 14, 2019

Approximately four hours later, police cleared the scene.

