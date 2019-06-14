All clear given after suspicious package removed from Bayfront Park Metromover station

MIAMI (WSVN) - The all clear has been given after police and bomb squad units removed a suspicious package found near the Bayfront Park Metromover station in Miami.
City of Miami Police responded to the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Southeast Third Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m., Friday.
A building near the station was evacuated during the investigation.
Approximately four hours later, police cleared the scene.
