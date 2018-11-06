All clear given after suspicious package found on sidewalk of Las Olas Boulevard

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have given the all clear after they responded to a suspicious package that was left on the sidewalk of Las Olas Boulevard.

The bomb squad responded to the scene outside of a post office located at 1404 East Las Olas Blvd. Tuesday afternoon. However, police gave the all clear just after 2:20 p.m.

Police temporarily closed off the 1400 block of Las Olas Boulevard and evacuated nearby business while they conducted their investigation. However, all operations have since returned to normal.

