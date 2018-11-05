All clear given after suspicious package found near Miami Beach post office

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear after a suspicious package near a U.S. Postal Service office in Miami Beach was deemed safe.

Miami Beach Police responded to the Normandy Branch Post Office at 525 71st St., just before 9 a.m. Monday.

This all began when a postal worker found a manila envelope that was partly opened and saw some wires inside.

Workers at the USPS building were evacuated for a short time. They have since been allowed back inside.

The Miami-Dade Bomb Squad then responded to the scene and took the envelope outside and detonated it as a precaution.

By 11 a.m., the area was deemed safe.

Officers temporarily closed the 7100 block of Carlyle Avenue along with the adjacent parking lot. Officers also temporarily closed 71st Street between Abbot and Dickens Avenue.

UPDATE: @MiamiDadePD has rendered the package safe and deemed there is no public threat. https://t.co/uSlDFS2hRh — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 5, 2018

The nearby Happy Kids Preschool was also placed on lockdown as a precaution. Operations have since returned to normal.

Officials said nothing dangerous was found inside the package.

