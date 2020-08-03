All clear given after suspicious package found near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Bomb squad crews have given the all clear after responding to a suspicious package near Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities were called to a substation for the Broward Sheriff’s Department, located near Hallandale Boulevard and 32nd Avenue in West Park, Monday morning.

The package was spotted at a doorway of the substation.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a bag of what looked like takeout was sitting in front of the building’s door.

Authorities confirmed it was a food delivery.

A SWAT team was also present at the scene.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office robot could be seen near the package that technicians were using to investigate.

Deputies blocked off traffic on Seneca Boulevard but the roadway has since reopened.

