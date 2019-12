MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have given the all clear after a suspicious suitcase in Miami was rendered safe.

City of Miami Police responded to the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 13th Street just after 9:15 a.m., Thursday.

UPDATE: The scene has been rendered safe and the roads are reopened. https://t.co/2nsRiXRUhx — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 5, 2019

Police cleared the scene just after 10:15 a.m. and roads in the area were reopened.

