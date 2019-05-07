All clear after suspicious package in Downtown Miami determined to be safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - The all clear has been given after bomb squad units responded to a suspicious package in Downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police officers responded to the scene after a call was made at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday about a suspicious package in the area.

Bomb Squad units responded to the scene to investigate. However, the suspicious item turned out to be a harmless briefcase.

Roads in the area of Flagler Street and Southeast First Avenue were blocked off but have since reopened.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.