All clear given after suspicious package found at NW Miami-Dade building

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bomb squad unit has given the all clear after a suspicious package found at a Northwest Miami-Dade building.

Miami-Dade Police said they had received text threats to blow up the building along the 8600 block of Northwest 70th Street, Monday.

Police evacuated the building as a precaution, at around 1 p.m.

A K-9 unit alerted police to a suspicious package at the building just before 3 p.m.

Police had to block off traffic on Northwest 70th Street between 84th and 87th avenues while they investigated.

Police said only the business that was targeted was affected.

No injuries were reported.

The all clear was given just before 4:45 p.m.

