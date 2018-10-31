All clear given after suspicious package found at Miami-Dade Democratic Party’s office

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have cleared the scene after a suspicious package was discovered at the Miami-Dade Democratic Party’s office in Miami.

Detectives said they received a call early Wednesday afternoon about a package that had been delivered to the building near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 20th Street.

Police said no one was expecting a delivery and officers were called.

7Skyforce HD was overhead at the height of the scare where a member of the bomb squad could be seen just outside of the building.

The situation prompted road closures from Northwest 17th to 20th Street for nearly two hours. The road has since been reopened.

The fourth through fifth floor were also evacuated before the package was deemed safe.

Officials gave the all clear just before 4 p.m.

