All clear given after suspicious package found at Miami Beach post office

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear after a suspicious package at a U.S. Postal Service office in Miami Beach was taken of by authorities.

Miami Beach Police responded to the Normandy Branch Post Office at 525 71st St., just before 9 a.m. Monday. The Miami-Dade Bomb Squad also responded to the scene.

However, by 11 a.m., Miami-Dade County police deemed the package safe.

Officers temporarily closed the 7100 block of Carlyle Avenue along with the adjacent parking lot. Officers also temporarily closed 71st Street between Abbot and Dickens Avenue.

UPDATE: @MiamiDadePD has rendered the package safe and deemed there is no public threat. https://t.co/uSlDFS2hRh — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 5, 2018

The nearby Happy Kids Preschool was also placed on lockdown as a precaution. Operations have since returned to normal.

