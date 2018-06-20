All clear given after suspicious package causes evacuation of Miami Police Dept. building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have given the all clear after the bomb squad detonated a suspicious package that was spotted outside the City of Miami Police headquarters, causing the building to be evacuated, Tuesday afternoon.

7News cameras captured officers and cruisers parked outside the Miami Police headquarters, located at 400 NW 2nd Ave., just after 5:30 p.m.

According to officials, the item was a piece of luggage that was left on the front steps of the building.

Police shut down Northwest Second Avenue to vehicular and pedestrian traffic between Third and Fifth streets while they investigated.

Officials said the police headquarters is the only building that was evacuated, adding they did not feel alarmed about the package and were following protocol.

Just before 6 p.m., hazmat crews responded to the scene to examine the package. The bomb squad arrived a short time later and safely detonated the piece of luggage as a precaution.

The following Miami-Dade Transit bus routes were impacted as a result of the road closure: 2, 7, 21, 51, 207, 208 and 277. Riders are advised to plan accordingly.

The evacuation comes a day after a bomb threat in Downtown Miami led to the evacuation of several buildings near Government Center and in parts of Brickell. That scene was cleared at around 8:15 p.m. that night.

