All clear given after public safety building in Sunrise evacuated following foul odor

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - All clear has been given after a public safety building in Sunrise was evacuated following a foul odor.

Sunrise Fire Rescue responded to reports of a possibly hazardous situation at the dispatching center in the area of Northwest 33rd Street and West Oakland Park Boulevard at around 8 a.m., Wednesday.

The building was evacuated while the source of the odor was investigated. Calls to the center were routed to other centers in Broward.

The odor was determined to likely be caused by a plumbing problem in the building.

Employees have since reentered the building.

