All clear given after Plantation businesses evacuated due to gas leak

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given after several Plantation businesses had to be evacuated due to a gas leak.

Plantation Fire Rescue responded to the scene along the 200 block of South University Drive at approximately 9 a.m., Wednesday.

Around an hour later, officials tweeted that they had “secured” the gas leak.

Leak secured, businesses reopened, no injuries. — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) July 3, 2019

There were no injuries reported.

