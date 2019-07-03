All clear given after Plantation businesses evacuated due to gas leak

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given after several Plantation businesses had to be evacuated due to a gas leak.
Plantation Fire Rescue responded to the scene along the 200 block of South University Drive at approximately 9 a.m., Wednesday.
Around an hour later, officials tweeted that they had “secured” the gas leak.
There were no injuries reported.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.