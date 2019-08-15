All clear given after Pembroke Pines Charter High School students receive threats through AirDrop

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given after students at Pembroke Pines Charter High School received threats.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the school, located in the area of Sheridan Street and Southwest 172nd Avenue, on Thursday morning.

UPDATE: The school campus has been cleared for reentry. There are no safety concerns at this time. https://t.co/sFy0546cmq — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 15, 2019

Officials said the threat was sent to students through AirDrop.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where dozens of students could be seen outside of the school near the baseball and football fields.

The threats come a day after school started in Broward County.

Students were allowed back into the school just before 12:30 p.m.

