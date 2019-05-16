All clear given after Ojus Elementary School evacuated due to smell of gas

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given to students, teachers and staff at Ojus Elementary School after an odor of gas led the school’s evacuation.

The scare happened just before 12 p.m. on Thursday at the school, located in the area of Northwest 186th Street and Dixie Highway.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue could be seen at the campus while a large group of people stood by on the basketball courts.

The smell of gas was said to have come from the cafeteria of the school.

Students, faculty and teachers have since been allowed back in.

