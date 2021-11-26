MIAMI (WSVN) - A roadway in Miami has been deemed safe after a bomb squad was called out to take a look at a suspicious package.

Miami Police tweeted that units were called out to Southeast First Avenue and Second Street on Friday morning because was a crate blocking the intersection.

Units are on the scene at SE 1st Ave and 2nd St in reference to a crate blocking the intersection. Bomb Squad has been requested. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic is shut down SE 1-2nd Ave and SE 1-4th St. For public safety, you are being asked to avoid the area. CL53 pic.twitter.com/aYxSrVdR2I — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 26, 2021

Traffic was shut down from Southeast First Avenue to Second Avenue and from First Street to Fourth Street.

Officials said the crate was a box of pallets.

The roads have since reopened.

