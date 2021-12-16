HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials from Homestead Air Reserve Base have given the all clear after evacuating personnel from the base due to a mishandled explosive.

Officers had Southwest 288th Street and 137th Avenue blocked off Wednesday evening, leaving many in standstill traffic for nearly two hours.

Several police agencies warned the public to avoid the area, specifically Southwest 137th to Waterstone Boulevard from Southwest 288th Street to 312th Street. Those who were home and that lived near the base were told to stay inside.

Once the damaged ordinance was repaired, the all-clear was given. No one was injured in the incident.



We will be providing additional information as it becomes available. The safety of HARB personnel and the local community is our top priority. — Homestead ARB (@Homestead_ARB) December 16, 2021

“Oh, it was just like a really bad traffic nightmare. It looked something like maybe traffic for a concert or something or enchanted forest, or something major that was going on. But just to find out that something was going on the base, is kind of like disturbing like wow. What’s really going on, especially with this day and time, you don’t know what to think,” said a woman in traffic.

In another tweet made my Homestead Air Reserve base stated “Once the damage ordinance was repaired, the all clear was given.”

No one was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.