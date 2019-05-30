All clear given after hazmat situation in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - The all clear has been given after a hazmat situation in a Wilton Manors neighborhood.

Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northeast 15th Avenue and 22nd Street on Thursday afternoon.

Two chemicals were accidentally mixed together while an individual was fertilizing a yard, officials said.

The situation is said to be under control after it was deemed there were no harmful exposures at the home.

