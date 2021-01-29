All clear given after BSO investigates phoned-in threat to Westglades Middle School

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given at Westglades Middle School after deputies investigated a threat that was called in.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Coral Springs Police put area schools, including nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in a code yellow lockdown just after 9 a.m., Friday.

BSO officials said they searched the school out of an abundance of caution.

7SkyForce HD hovered over Westglades Middle School, located at 11000 Holmberg Rd., where a police presence could be seen.

Just before 10:30 a.m., authorities gave the all clear and the lockdowns were lifted.

Update 1/29/2021 at 10:25 AM: All schools have been released from the precautionary code yellow. There is no threat at Westglades Middle at this time. Thank you for your patience pic.twitter.com/fZwWPaUUEO — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) January 29, 2021

On Thursday afternoon, a bomb threat was phoned-in to Cypress Bay High School in Weston. It remains unclear if the threats are connected.

