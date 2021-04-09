All clear given after BSO investigates bomb threat at Boyd Anderson High School

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have given the all clear at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes after deputies investigated a bomb threat.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the school, located at 3050 NW 41st St., at approximately 9:50 a.m., Friday.

Officials said the threat was called in.

Lauderdale Lakes Middle and Oriole Elementary were put on lockdown as a precaution.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the school where students, faculty and staff could be seen sitting on the bleachers at the football field.

The all clear was given just before 1:30 p.m.

