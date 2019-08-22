All clear given after BSFR responds to hazardous material incident at Cleveland Clinic Hospital

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The all clear has been given after rescue crews responded to a hazardous material incident at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Weston.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the hospital, located on the 3000 block of Weston Road just before 12 p.m., Thursday after reports were made of smoke coming from the Magnetic Resonance Imaging room.

A battery in an MRI machine overheated and began to smoke.

Hazardous material crews from BSFR and Sunrise Fire Rescue were called to the scene to investigate.

The hospital remained open, but according to rescue officials, nearly six employees were temporarily relocated to a different area.

No injuries were reported.

