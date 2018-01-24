All clear given after bomb threat made at Florida Career College

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies gave the all clear after reports of a bomb threat at Florida Career College in Lauderdale Lakes forced an evacuation.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the bomb threat was made at the Florida Career College building, located at 3383 N. State Road 7. The threat was made at around 10 a.m., Wednesday via Crime Stoppers.

The building was evacuated, and the students were given the option to sit in a bus until the all clear was given at 11:20 a.m.

