PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given after authorities investigated a bomb threat called in to South Plantation High School.

The school, located along Southwest 54th Avenue and Peters Road, was evacuated around 10 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered above the school where students could be seen sitting on the football field bleachers.

A fire rescue unit responded to the area as a precaution due to the hot weather conditions.

Just before noon, students were being dismissed for the day.

In reference to the earlier Police Activity/Investigation occurring at South Plantation High School, all roads surrounding the school including Peters Road and Southwest 54th Avenue are re-open for normal traffic. Thank you for your patience and cooperatio https://t.co/EjVmla8f2Q — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) September 8, 2021

The all clear was given just before 1 p.m.

