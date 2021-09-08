PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given after authorities investigated a bomb threat called in to South Plantation High School.
The school, located along Southwest 54th Avenue and Peters Road, was evacuated around 10 a.m., Wednesday.
7SkyForce hovered above the school where students could be seen sitting on the football field bleachers.
A fire rescue unit responded to the area as a precaution due to the hot weather conditions.
Just before noon, students were being dismissed for the day.
The all clear was given just before 1 p.m.
