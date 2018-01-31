All clear given after 2 Hollywood schools evacuated due to bomb threat

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear after two Hollywood schools were evacuated due to a bomb threat, Wednesday.

Driftwood Elementary and Driftwood Middle schools were both evacuated after a bomb threat was made to the elementary school.

The elementary school had already been in the process of dismissal when they were evacuated. The middle school, which is adjacent to the elementary school, was evacuated as a precaution.

Police gave the all clear just after 3:50 p.m., allowing the middle school students to be dismissed by 4 p.m.

