All clear given at West Coast University in Doral following campus evacuation

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Doral Police have issued the all clear after West Coast University in Doral had to be evacuated due to a nearby bomb threat.

According to police, they evacuated the university as a precaution after someone issued a bomb threat at the nearby Federal Reserve building.

Police responded at around 2:30 p.m., Monday, but cleared the scene about 30 minutes later.

Officers closed 41st Street in both directions, between 87th and 97th Avenues, during the investigation, but have since reopened the road to traffic.

