All clear given at 3 Lauderdale Lakes schools evacuated due to bomb threat

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have given the all clear at three schools in Lauderdale Lakes that were evacuated due to a bomb threat, Thursday morning.

The three schools share the same complex: Boyd Anderson High School, Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Oriole Elementary School.

Each school in the complex set up specific staging areas for their evacuations: Oriole Elementary students were evacuated to a field south of the school, Lauderdale Lakes Middle students went to the Westminster Academy Athletic Complex to the west of the school, and Boyd Anderson High students were taken to the school’s football field and bleachers.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the threat was called in through Crime Stoppers.

Boyd Anderson High is located at 3050 N.W. 41st St., while Lauderdale Lakes Middle is at 3911 N.W. 30th Ave. Oriole Elementary is at 3081 NW 39th St. in Fort Lauderdale.

Residents who live in apartment complexes nearby were unable to return home due to the threats.

“I’m upset, really. You got kids all over the place, you got people around here, you got neighbors,” said one man. “People just do weird stuff, you know? Just to scare people.”

Parents arriving to the school to pick up their kids said they began to receive notifications that the bomb threat was unfounded.

Authorities gave the all clear just after 1 p.m.

Students who were not picked up by their parents were escorted back to class.

