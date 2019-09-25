All but 1 northbound lane blocked on Florida Turnpike in Miramar after rollover crash

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One northbound lane of traffic is moving on the Florida Turnpike extension between Red Road and University Drive in Miramar after a rollover crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, at around 4 p.m., Wednesday, which was only a few feet away from Miami Gardens.

According to fire officials, they had to shut down all northbound lanes at one point, but they have since opened one lane to traffic.

There were injuries in the crash but specifics remain unclear.

Traffic cameras showed several fire rescue trucks on the scene of the crash.

It remains unknown if anyone has been transported or where the patients will be taken.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

