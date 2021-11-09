DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Several charges have been dropped against a Doral teacher accused of having a relationship with a teenager.

Heiry Calvi, 41, was arrested last month for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old male student of hers.

The state dropped seven of the eight charges against her Tuesday.

She is still accused of soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct and or, a relationship of a romantic nature with a student.

Calvi previously worked at John I. Smith K-8 center.

This decision means she will not become a sex offender and minimizes her potential prison time.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox