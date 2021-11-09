DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Several charges have been dropped against a Doral teacher accused of having a relationship with a teenager.

Heiry Calvi, 41, was arrested last month for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old male student of hers.

The state dropped seven of the eight charges against her Tuesday.

She is still accused of soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct and or, a relationship of a romantic nature with a student.

Calvi previously worked at John I. Smith K-8 center.

This decision means she will not become a sex offender and minimizes her potential prison time.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.