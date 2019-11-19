Alert issued after new case of dengue fever confirmed in Miami-Dade

Health officials have issued a mosquito-borne illness alert after another patient contracted dengue fever in Miami-Dade County.

Officials said that this case is a local transmission, and it appears to be unrelated to previous cases of the disease.

This case brings the total number of known dengue patients in Miami-Dade County to 11.

Dengue fever is a disease that can cause fever, severe headache, eye pain, muscle and joint pain and bleeding. It can also cause vomiting and diarrhea.

It is recommended that residents take basic precautions to help limit exposure to mosquitoes, such as draining standing water where they may breed.

It is also recommended to wear mosquito repellent or long pants and long sleeve-clothing.

For more information on the illness, click here.

