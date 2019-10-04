Alert issued after 3 new cases of dengue fever confirmed in Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Health officials have issued a mosquito-borne illness alert after three more patients contracted dengue fever in Miami-Dade County.

Officials said the three cases are local transmissions and two of the three appear to be related.

These cases bring the total number of known dengue patients in Miami-Dade County to eight.

Dengue fever is a disease that can cause fever, severe headache, eye pain, muscle and joint pain and bleeding. It can also cause vomiting and diarrhea.

It is recommended that residents take basic precautions to help limit exposure to mosquitoes, such as draining standing water where they may breed.

It is also recommended to wear mosquito repellent or long pants and long sleeve-clothing.

For more information on the illness, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.