Alcohol sales in Miami Beach’s entertainment district will end at 2 a.m. starting Saturday

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Late-night drinking may be ending earlier than usual on a section of Miami Beach as part of the city’s initiative to crack down on crime after an uptick in violence started, even before, Spring Break.

In the end, the voters will decide just how late last call will be.

The new initiative is a pilot program that will be added to voters’ ballots in November.

Alcohol sales usually ended at 5 a.m. in the entertainment district. Now, the time has been changed to 2 a.m.

The Miami Beach Commission recently approved the new rollback of alcohol sales in a close vote — 4 to 3.

The new rules apply to businesses between Fifth and 15th streets.

The new selling time comes in the middle of the 20th staging of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

Many businesses are not pleased with the new times set for them.

The Clevelander, one of South Beach’s best-known hotels, went as far as suing Miami Beach on Monday over, what its attorneys call, a series of regulatory attacks that will soon force the popular entertainment venue, along with others, to turn down their music and end alcohol sales earlier.

Starting Saturday at 2 a.m., alcohol will not be allowed to be sold in the district.

